Brixmor Property Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Brixmor Property (NYSE:BRX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (-7.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $290.85M (-99.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, brx has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.