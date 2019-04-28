Tenet Healthcare Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (-40.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.51B (flat Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, thc has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 6 downward.