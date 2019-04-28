Texas Roadhouse Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 (+6.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $693.76M (+10.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, txrh has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward.