Impinj Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.26 (+31.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $31.08M (+23.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pi has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.