Molina Healthcare Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.45 (+43.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.07B (-12.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, moh has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.