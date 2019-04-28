MKS Instruments Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.07 (-48.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $460.64M (-16.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mksi has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.