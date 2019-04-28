Varonis Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Varonis (NASDAQ:VRNS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.37 (-68.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $59.36M (+11.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, vrns has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.