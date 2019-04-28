Brooks Automation Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, April 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (-75.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $193.24M (-6.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, brks has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.