Sanmina Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, April 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.74 (+48.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.97B (+17.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, sanm has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.