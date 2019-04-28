Weingarten Realty Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (-7.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $119.4M (-7.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wri has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.