Crane Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Crane (NYSE:CR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.39 (+6.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $792.39M (-0.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cr has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.