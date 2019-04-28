Murphy USA Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (-83.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.18B (-1.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, musa has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.