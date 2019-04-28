Medpace Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (+1.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $190.16M (+75.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, medp has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.