Woodward Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, April 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.05 (+28.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $661.88M (+20.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wwd has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.