CNO Financial Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

CNO Financial (NYSE:CNO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (+2.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $951.93M (-4.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cno has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.