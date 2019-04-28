Chemed Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.96 (+8.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $468.28M (+6.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, che has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.