ONE Gas Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.73 (+0.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $597.78M (-6.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ogs has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.