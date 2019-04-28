JBT  Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

JBT (NYSE:JBT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (+35.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $390.44M (-4.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, jbt has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.