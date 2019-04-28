J & J Snack Foods Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, April 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.02 (+7.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $272.3M (+2.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, jjsf has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.