Simpson Manufacturing Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (+1.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $255.8M (+4.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ssd has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.