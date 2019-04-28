Heartland Financial Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Heartland Financial (NASDAQ:HTLF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.97 (+27.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $131.55M (+13.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, htlf has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.