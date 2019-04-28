Canadian National Railway Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 29th, after market close.
The consensus EPS Estimate is C$1.19 (+19.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$3.48B (+9.1% Y/Y).
Over the last 2 years, cni has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.
