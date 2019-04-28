Apple explains parental control app removal

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) refutes a New York Times report alleging the company removed parental control apps from its App Store due to competition.

The tech giant attributes the removals to the use of "highly invasive technology" called Mobile Device Management that gave third-party control and access to a user's location, app use, email, camera permissions, and browser history.

MDM use by private, consumer-focused companies is against App Store rules. Apple contacted the developers to submit an updated app that abided by the rules. The company removed the apps that didn't comply.