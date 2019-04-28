Gardner Denver set to merge with Ingersoll-Rand division - WSJ

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) is near a deal to merge with a division of Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), which would create the world's second largest manufacturer of industrial pumps and compressors, WSJ reports.

The deal, which could be announced as soon as this week, would involve a mixture of cash and stock for IR shareholders, who would own slightly more than half of the new company, according to the report.

IR's climate segment - which includes its heating, ventilation and air- and temperature-controlled transport businesses - reportedly would not be part of the deal; the segment's 2018 revenue totaled $12.3B, ~78% of the company's total.