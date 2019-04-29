Anadarko to pursue deal talks with OXY - Reuters

Anadarko's (NYSE:APC) board of directors has decided that Occidental Petroleum's (NYSE:OXY) $38B cash-and-stock bid could lead to a deal that would be superior to the one it has with Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Reuters reports.
The E&P company will now kick off negotiations to see if it can finalize a deal, though a $1B break-up fee is on the line.
The acquisition would add nearly a quarter million acres to Occidental's holdings in the Permian shale basin, while doubling its global oil and gas production to 1.4M barrels of oil equivalent per day.
