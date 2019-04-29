Boeing CEO to pitch 737 Max comeback

Boeing (NYSE:BA) CEO Dennis Muilenburg is set to hold his first press conference since the worldwide grounding of the 737 MAX, which led to investigations, lawsuits and a sharp loss in shareholder value.

The event starts at 10.00 a.m. EDT following the planemaker's general annual meeting in Chicago.

While reports over the weekend suggested that pilots have warned draft 737 MAX training proposals did not go far enough to address their concerns, the FAA may clear the plane to fly in late May or the first part of June.