Spain economy in focus after Sanchez win

For the third time in four years, Spaniards have elected a new government and although Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will most probably remain in office, how he gets there is the key question.
While a pact with liberals Ciudadanos would be seen as a positive for investors, a partnership with anti-austerity party Podemos and Catalan pro-independence parties may be a less market friendly option.
Spain's Ibex 35 is only up 11% this year, making it one of Europe's worst performing stock indexes
