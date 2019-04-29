Bayer's board backs CEO for now

Despite a vote of non-confidence, Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) board is sticking with CEO Werner Baumann as two of the drugmaker's largest investors - Deka and Union Investment - said management needed to stay at the helm for now to avoid further upheaval.
"A hasty replacement of the CEO would only increase the risk of a break-up and therefore can’t be in the interest of long-term oriented investors."
Bayer shares have fallen about 36% over the past year as the company faced a wave of lawsuits claiming that Roundup - the weedkiller acquired through its $63B takeover of Monsanto - can cause cancer.
