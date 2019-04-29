Rally on pause as futures debate direction

U.S. stock index futures are pointing to a muted open ahead of this morning's release of the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - the PCE deflator - with any slowing in core prices likely to boost market bulls following Fridays' strong Q1 GDP reading of 3.2%.

Data overnight also showed profits from China's industrial firms growing in March before the next round of U.S.-China trade talks kick off tomorrow.

A rate decision from the Fed on Wednesday could also cement its dovish tilt, and coupled by a series of solid earnings and outlooks from U.S. tech giants could send equity indices to their next run of record highs.