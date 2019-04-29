NASA awards $608M contract to PAE-KBR joint venture

NASA has awarded the Base Operations, Spaceport Services contract at the Kennedy Space Center to the joint venture PAE-SGT Partners LLC, known as PSP worth $608.7M.

SGT was acquired by KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) in April 2018 and was integrated into KBR's global government services business, KBRwyle.

"This is an exciting win that significantly expands our relationship with NASA and grows our space franchise," said Stuart Bradie, KBR president and CEO. "It demonstrates the new growth we are experiencing as a direct result of our acquisition of SGT."