Restaurant Brands -1% after revenue miss

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) reports 6.4% consolidated revenue growth during Q1 on net unit restaurant growth of 5.1%.

Comparable sales were higher at Burger King (+2.2%) and Popeye's (+0.6%), while falling back at Tim Horton's (-0.6%).

Adjusted EBITDA by chain: Tim Horton's $237M, Burger King $222M, Popeye's $41M.

"We are confident in the long-term growth prospects for each of our three iconic brands, and remain focused on providing a great guest experience while driving franchisee profitability," notes CEO Jose Cil.

QSR -0.95% premarket to $65.79.

