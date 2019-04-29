Anadarko says will resume negotiations with Occidental

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) says it will resume negotiations with Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) in response to OXY's April 24 cash and stock takeover proposal, confirming an earlier report.

The move threatens to upend a previously agreed deal with Chevron (NYSE:CVX), which offered $16.25/share in cash and 0.3869/share vs. OXY's proposed $38/share in cash and 0.6094/share.

APC says its board has determined that the OXY proposal could result in a superior proposal as defined in the CVX agreement, as OXY's proposal "reflects significant improvement with respect to indicative value, terms and conditions, and closing certainty as compared to any previous proposal Occidental made to Anadarko."