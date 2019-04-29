Novo's Victoza shows treatment benefit in young people with T2D

Results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, EllIPSE, evaluating Novo Nordisk's (NYSE:NVO) Victoza (liraglutide), added to metformin (with or without basal insulin treatment), in children and adolescents with type 2 diabetes (T2D) showed a positive effect on lowering blood sugar. The data were presented at the Pediatric Endocrine Society/Pediatric Academic Societies Annual Meeting in Baltimore, MD.

Specifically, subjects receiving Victoza experienced a -0.64% decrease in HbA1c levels at week 26 compared to an increase of +0.42% for placebo (p<0.001), the primary endpoint. At week 52, the decrease was -0.50% compared to +0.80% for control (secondary endpoint).

The proportion of patients achieving HbA1c levels less than 7% (common treatment target for people with diabetes) at week 26 was 63.7% in the Victoza group versus 36.5% for placebo (p<0.001).

The data have been submitted to the FDA and EMA for review.

Victoza is currently approved in the U.S. and Europe for adults with T2D.