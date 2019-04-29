CNA Financial Q1 net investment income returns 4.5%

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Q1 core EPS of $1.17, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07, increases from $1.03 a year ago.

Q1 net investment income, after tax, rose to $465M from $405M, driven by limited partnership and common stock investments, which returned 4.5%, or $96M, compared with 1.3%, or $31M, in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 property & casualty operations underlying combined ratio of 94.9% compares with 93.2% in the year-ago quarter, due to a 1.0 point increase in the expense ratio driven by an unusually low acquisition ratio in Q1 2018 and a 0.7 point increase in the underlying loss ratio.

Property & casualty net written premiums of $1.81B, roughly flat from a year ago.

Specialty net written premiums of $698M rose 2% from $686M a year ago; underlying combined ratio of 93.5% vs. 91.5%.

Commercial net written premiums of $849M increased 2% from $832M a year ago; underlying combined ratio of 96.5% vs. 93.9%.

Book value per share excluding AOCI $43.38 at March 31, 2019 vs. $44.55 at Dec. 31, 2018.

