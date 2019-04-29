More on Cooper Tire & Rubber's Q1 mixed results

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) reports unit volume fell 0.7% in Q1.
Americas tire sales grew 6.1% to $515M and volume remained flat Y/Y.
International tire sales declined 10.8% to $144M.
International unit volume dropped 9.1%, primarily due to lower intercompany sales.
Gross margin rate up 30 bps to 14.3%.
SG&A expense rate leveraged 40 bps to 9.2%.
Operating margin rate down 10 bps to 4.3%.
Americas tire operating margin rate improved 110 bps to 7.5%.
FY2019 Guidance: Volume: Modest growth Y/Y; Operating margin rate: exceeding FY2018; Effective tax rate: 23% to 26%; Capex: $190M to $210M.
