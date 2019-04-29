Parker to buy LORD Corporation for $3.7B

Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) is shelling out $3.675B to acquire LORD Corporation, a provider of advanced adhesives, coatings and specialty materials as well as vibration and motion control technologies.

The company plans to finance the transaction using new debt. Parker also does not expect the deal to impact its dividend payout target averaging approximately 30-35% of net income over a five-year period, while maintaining its record of annual dividend increases.

LORD has annual sales of approximately $1.1B and employs 3,100 team members across 17 manufacturing and 15 research and development facilities globally.