ON Semi -4% on downside revenue outlook

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) drops 4.2% pre-market after this weekend's Q1 report missed on revenue estimates and met on EPS. The Q2 outlook has revenue of $1.36B to $$1.41B (consensus: $1.43B) and gross margin of 36.5% to 37.5%.

Q1 operating margin was 15.5% and gross margin was 37%.

Gross profit was down 1% Y/Y and 10% Q/Q to $513.7M. Operating income dropped 3% and 19%, respectively, to $179.4M.

Earnings call starts at 9 AM ET today with a webcast here.

