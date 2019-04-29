Momo -10% on China Tantan suspension

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) drops 9.9% after announcing that some Chinese app stores have removed its Tantan.

The removals were due to directions from Chinese governmental authorities.

Momo says it's communicating with the authorities and will fully cooperate to get Tantan restored to the markets as soon as possible.

Analyst insight: Jefferies says the temporary suspension shouldn't have a material impact on Momo's revenue since the app accounts for only 10% of overall sales and existing users aren't affected by the new restrictions.

The firm expects near-term pressure until visibility clears for the resumption timeline. Jefferies says suspensions typically last two weeks to a month.