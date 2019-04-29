Margins down at Dorman Products in Q1

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) reports acquisition contributed ~2% to sales in Q1.

Increasing sales order rates and site consolidation activities in the quarter resulted in backlog of ~3% of net sales.

Adjusted gross margin rate down 340 bps to 36%.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate grew 140 bps to 22.5%.

Operating margin rate squeezed 540 bps to 12.6%.

The company repurchased 101K shares of its common stock for $8.4M at an average share price of $82.89 during the quarter.

FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: +6% to +10%; Diluted EPS: $4.22 to $4.38; Adjusted EPS: $4.37 to $4.53.

