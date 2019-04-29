News doesn't get any better for Boeing

The WSJ reported over the weekend that Boeing (NYSE:BA) didn't tell Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) - its biggest 737 MAX customer - that a safety feature that was designed to warn pilots about a malfunctioning sensor had been deactivated.

The planemaker only told Southwest that the feature had been turned off after the Lion Air crash in Indonesia and would require the purchase of an additional package for it to actually work.

The WSJ further reported that investigators are looking into a dozen whistleblower complaints, alleging safety problems with 737 MAX jets.

Emirates regional partner airline, Flydubai, is also looking at a potential A320neo purchase following the Boeing 737 Max grounding.

BA -1.5% premarket

