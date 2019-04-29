Loews +4.7% as Q1 earnings rise at CNA, Boardwalk Pipeline

Loews (NYSE:L) jumps 4.7% in premarket trading after Q1 EPS of $1.27 beats consensus estimate by 31 cents.

Q1 net income of $394M rose from $293M, or 89 cents per share, in the year-ago period as earnings rose at CNA Financial, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, and parent company net investment income increased, partly offset by an income decline at Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Boardwalk Pipeline's earnings rose from firm transportation contracts mainly due to growth projects recently placed in service, partly offset by contract restructuring and expirations as well as lower storage and parking and lending revenue.