Sell-siders bullish on recent IPOs NGM Biopharma and Silk Road Medical

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) initiated with Buy rating $29 (85% upside) price target at Citigroup. Initiated with Outperform rating and $25 price target at Cowen. Initiated with Buy rating and $22 price target at Goldman Sachs.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) initiated with Outperform rating and $45 (13% upside) price target at BMO. Initiated with Overweight rating and $45 price target at JPMorgan. Initiated with Buy rating and $44 price target at Stifel.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) initiated with Outperform rating and $5 (182% upside) price target at Noble Capital.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) initiated with Buy rating and $18 (86% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) initiated with Overweight rating and $20 (80% upside) price target at Piper Jaffray citing the prospects of multiple approvals over the next five years. Shares are up a fraction premarket.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) upgraded to Market Perform with a $79 (flat) price target at BMO citing the "mostly materialized" bear thesis and outlook for recently approved Skyrizi and upadacitinib. Shares are up a fraction premarket.