McDermott +4% as revenues, backlog soar

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) reports mixed Q1 results, missing on earnings but beating on revenues, which more than tripled to $2.21B, driven by liquefied natural gas and downstream product lines in the Americas and the offshore and subsea product line in the Middle East and North Africa.

On an unadjusted basis, MDR posted a loss of $70M, or $0.39/share, largely the result of restructuring and integration costs.

MDR says it won $6.7B in new awards during the quarter, with a 41% Y/Y increase in backlog to $15.4B.

MDR issues in-line guidance for FY 2019 revenues at ~$10B, vs. $9.96B analyst consensus estimate.

The company expects H2 operating performance to exceed H1, reflecting higher revenues, execution of recently booked backlog, higher utilization and cost synergies under the CPI.

MDR also says it recently completed the final offshore campaign for the INPEX-operated Ichthys LNG project, located offshore Western Australia.

This was the second of two remaining work packages left under MDR's contract, which was the largest subsea contract ever awarded at the time.