Jacobs progresses portfolio transformation

Jacobs (NYSE:JEC) has successfully closed the previously announced $3.3B sale of its Energy, Chemicals and Resources segment to WorleyParsons (OTCPK:WYGPY).

The deal marks a milestone in Jacobs' strategy to transform its portfolio emphasizing growth of its continuing businesses - Aerospace, Technology and Nuclear; and Buildings, Infrastructure & Advanced Facilities - to address disruptive shifts in technology, urbanization, the environment, climate and resiliency to create a more connected and sustainable world.

Jacobs will initially use proceeds to pay down floating-rate debt, while also maintaining a disciplined approach to deploy capital for increased shareholder value, including the accelerated share repurchase program announced in February; organic growth driven by innovation; and strategic acquisitions complementing the company's portfolio and profitable growth strategy.