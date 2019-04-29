ObsEva SA reports follow-up data from IMPLANT2 trial

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) announces additional neonatal and infant follow-up results from the IMPLANT2 Phase 3 trial of its oral, oxytocin receptor antagonist, nolasiban, in patients undergoing IVF procedures.

These additional data are consistent with the favorable safety profile of nolasiban observed during pregnancy and within the first month following birth.

Previously reported data from the IMPLANT2 trial showed a live birth rate (LBR) of 34.8% and 27.7% in the nolasiban and placebo groups, respectively, a relative 25% increase.

In the subgroup of patients receiving a single embryo transfer (SET) on Day 5, LBR was 44.8% and 33.2% in the nolasiban and placebo groups, respectively, a relative 35% increase.

Safety follow-up in the IMPLANT2 trial included neonatal outcomes assessed up to 28 days following birth, and infant development assessed using the Ages and Stages Questionnaires-3 (ASQ-3) completed 6 months following birth.

Reported maternal, obstetrical, and neonatal outcomes up to 28 days post-delivery were very similar between the nolasiban and placebo groups.

At 6-months post birth, infant follow-up and developmental outcomes showed no notable differences between the nolasiban and placebo groups.

Overall, Phase 3 IMPLANT2 trial results demonstrated that nolasiban increased rates of ongoing pregnancy and live birth following SET, with no safety concerns identified in either mothers or infants.

ObsEva plans to present full safety results from the IMPLANT2 trial at a scientific conference in 2019.