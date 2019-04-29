Spotify +3.9% as Premium subscribers top estimates

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) gains 3.9% pre-market on Q1 results that beat on revenue, missed on EPS, and in-line Q2 and FY19 revenue guidance of €1.51-€1.71B and €6.35-€6.8B, respectively.

Spotify Premium subscribers totaled 100M, beating the 99.2M consensus and at the high end of SPOT's prior guidance. Premium revenue came in at €1.39B (consensus: €1.33B) with ARPU at €4.71 (consensus: €4.53).

Ad-supported MAUs were 123M compared to the 122.5M consensus.

The earnings call started at 8 AM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.

Previously: Spotify misses by €0.35, beats on revenue (April 29)