Innovate Bio up 27% premarket on positive preclinical NASH data

Nano cap Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) jumps 27% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement of encouraging data on lead drug larazotide acetate in a mouse model of NASH. The results will be presented at the Analyst Meeting at the Digestive Disease Week conference in San Diego on May 20.

Data from the 12-week study showed that larazotide acetate, combined with Intercept Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ICPT) Ocaliva (obeticholic acid), produced statistically significant reductions in total cholesterol, absolute and relative liver weights, total and relative liver cholesterol and absolute and relative liver triglycerides compared to vehicle (placebo) control animals. NAS score, a measure of NASH activity, improved in the majority of animals compared to vehicle.

The company says larazotide acetate is a new class of drug based on gut-restricted peptides which renormalize the intestinal epithelial barrier and gut-liver axis.

ICPT is up a fraction premarket.