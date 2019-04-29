Kemper Q1 reflects profit gains in specialty P&C

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Q1 adjusted consolidated net operating income of $98.9M, or $1.50 per share, increased from $57.5M, or $1.10 per share, in the year-ago quarter, primarily reflecting profitable growth in the specialty property & casualty insurance segment.

Per-share figure of $1.50 beat the average analyst estimate of $1.38.

Q1 consolidated earned premiums of $1.07B rose 12% Y/Y on an adjusted basis.

Q1 net investment income increased to $82.7M from $79.2M in the year-ago quarter.

Book value per share excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities was $47.41 at March 31, 2019, up 4% from $45.40 at the end of 2018.

Conference call at 4:15 PM ET.

