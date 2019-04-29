Insperity +2% on bottom-line beat

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) reports revenues rose 14% in Q1, on 15% increase in WSEE due to on strong sales and client retention.

Gross margin rate flat Y/Y at 19.7%.

Operating margin rate improved 100 bps to 7.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 21% to $101.4M.

Q2 Guidance: Average WSEEs paid: $232.5K to $234.5K; Adjusted EBITDA: $55M to $58M (+18% to +14%) Adjusted EPS: $0.81 to $0.86 (+19% to +26%).

FY2019 Guidance: Average WSEEs paid: $238.4K to $242.6K; Adjusted EBITDA: $276M to $289M (+15% to +21%) Adjusted EPS: $4.55 to $4.80 (+21% to +28%).

NSP +1.7% premarket.

Previously: Insperity beats by $0.10, misses on revenue (April 29)