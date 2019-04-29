FAA levels new safety directive on Boeing

The FAA is imposing new safety checks on Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 787 series of aircraft, the latest news to hit BA shares ahead of the open.

The new Airworthiness Directive, which will come into effect on June 3, will including inspections and checks for some of the planes parts, as well as inspections of aileron and elevator power control units.

The FAA said the new directive was prompted by reports of hydraulic leakage to the units caused by lightnings strikes.